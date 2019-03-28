What Can be Worse? Hilarious Snaps Capture Parenting Fails

Hope he got a refund! A dad revealed he was forced to celebrate his daughter's birthday with the wrong name on her cake, after it was iced with Billy instead of Lily. (Daily Mail)

From breastfeeding to deciding when to return to work after the birth of a child, many parents agree there's no one right choice to suit all.

However, everyone will agree that these hilarious parenting fails from around the world collated by World Wide Interweb are definitely not the right way to do it.

One popular theme was cooking and baking, with one father sharing the burnt remains of his pancake-making attempts.

Meanwhile, another amateur chef confessed to forgetting one vital ingredient when making grilled cheese sandwiches for her children - the cheese.

Others shared the hilarious results of trying to multitask while looking after their kids - with one mother discovering her partner had left a sock in her daughter's nappy.

