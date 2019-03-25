What Ever Happened to 'Egg Boy'?

(Twitter/ @Willconnolly_au)

An Australian teen known around the world as "Egg Boy" has conceded that egging a far-right senator was not the right thing to do, but said the gesture united a world reeling from a white-supremacist's massacre of 50 Muslims in mosque shootings in New Zealand.

Will Connolly gave his first television interview on Monday since becoming an online hero among many for cracking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning's head as the legislator spoke after Brenton Tarrant, 28, killed or wounded 100 worshipers at two Christchurch mosques on March 15.

Anning was addressing reporters in Melbourne about the rampage when he was unexpectedly egged from behind, creating a loud cracking sound and leaving him covered in yolk.

Anning has been widely criticized for blaming Muslim immigration for the racist attacks.

Connolly said he is embarrassed that the international attention he has attracted with the egging has distracted attention from the victims of Christchurch.

"I understand what I did was not the right thing to do, however this egg has united people and money had been raised — tens of thousands of dollars has been raised for those victims," Connolly told Ten Network television's "The Project" program.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise 2,000 Australia dollars ($1,400) to pay for Connolly's "legal fees" and "more eggs" reached AU$80,000 on Monday.

Connolly said the money would go to the Christchurch victims.

Police say the egging constituted an assault. But police are also investigating Anning, who retaliated by striking Connolly twice, and Anning's supporters who roughly pinned the boy to the ground. No charges have yet been laid.

Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist, was arrested within an hour of the mosque shootings and was charged with murder. He is next due in court on April 5.

