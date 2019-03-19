What Happens to Your Phone in a Blender? Watch Video!

(Video Screenshot)

A video of the blending process shows a phone being crushed to small particles and powder.

In a rare experiment, a team of scientists at the University of Plymouth, UK, put a mobile phone in a blender and converted it into powder to find out its elements.

The experiment led to a shocking revelation by scientists who said that phone is made up of a substantial amount of elements extracted from the Earth by mining, reported India Today.

The lead scientist of the experiment, Dr Arjan Dijkstra, who is the Earth Materials scientist at the university said, "We know what's in there in these phones, we can actually work out how much of each element is in there and we can actually try and work out where they're coming from."

“We rely increasingly on our mobile phones but how many of us actually think what is behind the screen?" @PlymUniNews @GeoArjan @SciEngPlymUni @PlymEarth pic.twitter.com/ueMUdWfoER — University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) March 14, 2019

After the blending process ends, the scientists were able to break down the contents to 7 Petri dishes. Scientists did thorough study of the crushed elements and found Tungsten, which is acquired by mining in the African Conflict Zones, 200mg of rare elements along with traceable quantities of Silver and Gold, and Iron and Silicon which are present in abundance on the planet.

Besides these elements, scientists stated that at least 15kg of ore has to be mined to make one phone and every year approximately 1.4 billion phones are produced.

Concluding that excessive mining is putting a great amount of strain on the planet, scientists suggested smartphones should be recycled, the report said.

