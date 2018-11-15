'What a Lucky One': Workers Find Lizard Alive Week After Massive Fire in Store

(Facebook)

Workers at a British pet supplies store that was ravaged by a fire said a soot-covered lizard survived the flames and turned up a week later.

The Isle of Wight Pet Center said in a Facebook post that the little lizard was found by a team repainting the store's cafe Tuesday.

"This little guy was found in the cafe whilst they were repainting it. Covered in soot but alert and active. He will need some TLC and a bit of extra grub, but we're hopeful he'll do just fine," the post said.

The store was badly damaged by a fire Nov. 5. Workers previously found another lizard survivor that had escaped from its vivarium a few days before the blaze.