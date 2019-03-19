What is The Lucky Town That Gets Biggest Human Shamrock Award?

(Facebook/ Video Screenshot)

A total 1,200 donned green and formed themselves into the shape of a shamrock in New York state to break a Guinness World Record.

The attempt, organized by Elmira Downtown Development, arranged 1,200 people in green ponchos into the shape of a three-leaf clover to break the record on St. Patrick's Day.

Participants had to hold the shape for five full minutes to qualify for the record.

The attempt broke the previous record of 815 people, which was set in Ireland.

