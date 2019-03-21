What is The Reason For Naming First Arab-made Satellite?

This satellite will be called “813”, which is the date that the House of Wisdom in Baghdad reached prosperity during the reign of Al-Ma'mun. (Twitter/ @DXBMediaOffice)

The satellite's name has a historical significance in Islamic history and the Arab world.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of a historic project after establishing the first body for space cooperation on Tuesday.

Addressing the Global Space Congress in Abu Dhabi, a charter was signed establishing the first space cooperation body in the Arab world, and with it, the first project was launched too - a satellite made by Arab scientists in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the satellite will be called '813' - a date that has historical significance in the Arab world. "'813' which is the date that the House of Wisdom in Baghdad reached prosperity during the reign of Al-Ma'mun. The House brought together scientists, translated knowledge and became a place for region to unleash its scientific energy," he tweeted.

The satellite will be built at UAE's National Space Science and Technology Centre.To be mainly built by Emiratis - who earlier launched a satellite last year - 813 will also be built by scientists and engineers from other Arab countries.

'813' will monitor the Earth and help tackle climate change. The data gathered will be shared with other Arab countries and space agencies around the world.

It will be completed within three to four years of time.

Sheikh Mohammed, in a series of tweets, said that he believed in Arab talent. The satellite will be built in UAE.

This article has been adapted from its original source.