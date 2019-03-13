What in the World! The Most Expensive Perfume is for $1,293 Million

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The perfume is expected to last on the skin for over 12 hours.

The world's most expensive and luxurious unisex perfume,Shumukh, valued at Dh4.752 million ($1,293M) has been unveiled by The Spirit of Dubai Parfums by Nabeel.

Paying tribute to 'The Spirit of Dubai', Shumukh in Arabic translates to 'deserving the highest'. It unites the art of jewellery and perfumery to create a one-of-a kind masterpiece that tells the tale of the great emirate through seven core design elements.

Set with 3,571 sparkling diamonds (totalling 38.55 carats), topaz, pearls, 18 karat gold 2479.26 grams and 5892.88 grams pure silver, Shumukh is the epitome of luxury. Shumukh can be exclusively seen at The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue as part of the mall's ART+ series.

The Spirit of Dubai Parfums is inspired by the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Dubai - an awe-inspiring city of vivid scenery and captivating contrasts of ancient tradition and all the luxuries of a thriving, cosmopolitan society. The award-winning brand launched its 'First generation' Luxury collection in 2015 followed by 'Second Generation' Ultra-luxury Collection in 2016.

All products are conceptualised from the seven core elements. Shumukh - an unrivalled tribute to Dubai in the world of fragrance, beautifully showcases the seven key elements of pearl diving (Durra), falconry (Baz), Arabian horses (Abjar), roses (Narjesi), luxury (Haibah), Arabian hospitality (Diwan), and Dubai's stature as a 'city of the future' (Aamal), all of which have been intricately modelled in gold and silver, and ornamented with the highest quality VVS diamonds and precious stones.

Standing 1.97 metres tall and taking over three years and 494 perfume trials to formulate, Shumukh is comprised of the finest natural ingredients sourced from the furthest corners of the globe, culminating in a scent that is as unforgettable as it is mesmerising with notes of amber, sandalwood, musk, rare pure Indian agarwood, pure Turkish rose, patchouli ylang-ylang and frankincense.

Shumukh takes its lasting power from the superior quality and rarity of its ingredients and is estimated to last on the skin for more than 12 hours and up to 30 days on fabric. Shumukh hand-blown Italian Murano glass bottle has the capacity to hold three litres of perfume that is dispensed via a revolutionary remote-controlled spray mechanism that adjusts to the user's ideal height.

Shumukh is conceptualised in the UAE by Asghar Adam Ali, Chairman and Master perfumer at Nabeel Perfumes Group of Companies and executed by renowned artisans and master craftsmen from Switzerland, Italy and France - including the recipients of the designation of Meilleurs Ouvriers de France ("Best Craftsman of France").

Shumukh is the only perfume to hold two Guinness World Record titles, including 'Most diamonds set on a perfume bottle', and 'Tallest remote controlled (RC) fragrance spray product'.

