What Would You Do to Remember a Loved One? See What This School Did
A Northern Ireland school broke a Guinness World Record when it gathered 1,170 people to form a gigantic pi symbol.
The Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon, County Armagh, said 1,170 students and faculty members formed the mathematical symbol outside the school to break the Guinness record of 847 people, set in Portugal last year.
The record attempt was planned in part as a tribute to Maddy-Leigh Harbinson, 11, a student who died earlier this year as a result of organ failure brought on by diagnosed Type 1 diabetes. The event raised awareness and funds for charity Diabetes U.K.
School officials said they are submitting documentation from the event to Guinness for official recognition.
