What You Need to Know About Polymath Leonardo da Vinci?

The genius of Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci will be scrutinized during a seminar in Tehran next week.

The Iranian National Science and Technology Museum (INSTM) and the Embassy of Italy will organize the one-day seminar on April 15 to observe the Italian Research Day in the World, the organizers have announced.

April 15, 2019 is also the 567th birthday of Da Vinci whose areas of interest included invention, drawing, painting, sculpting, architecture, science, music, mathematics, engineering, literature, anatomy, geology, astronomy, botany, writing, history and cartography.

The seminar, which is scheduled to focus on the role of the new sources in the review of da Vinci’s works, will begin with speeches by Italian Ambassador Mauro Conciatori and INSTM director Seifollah Jalili.

Italian historian Giuseppina Ferriello and her fellow mathematician Romano Gatto of the University of Basilicata will also lecture.

In addition, Alfredo Buccaro, a professor of history of architecture at the University of Naples Federico II, has been invited to deliver a speech at the colloquium.

Mohammad Baqeri of the University of Tehran will talk about perpetual motion in Islamic sources and in the works of Da Vinci.

The Italian Research Day in the World was established by Italy’s Ministry of Education, University and Research in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health in 2018.

Italy plans to highlight the contribution of its researchers to international scientific efforts and promote the dissemination of the results of their research during the second edition of the Italian Research Day in the World.

