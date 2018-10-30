What's Underneath: Model Shows Gorgeous Pics Are 'Doctored' for Electric Effect

(Kate Wasley/ Instagram)

With men and women spending more time on Instagram than ever, it should come as no surprise that the goal posts have shifted for people trying to achieve the 'perfect' body.

But one model wants to show others that often those 'perfect' snaps you see online are in fact the result of careful editing and Photoshop - rather than good genes and a dedicated diet.

Perth-based Sports Illustrated model, Kate Wasley, 24, recently uncovered the tiny alterations people make to look better online - and the results are shocking.

'It takes so little time to alter a photo and so little time to compare yourself to the altered reality we constantly see on Instagram,' Kate posted alongside a video showing her slimmed-down bum, back, arms, legs, waist and face.

'It might be Photoshop, it might be a pose, it might be that the person you're comparing yourself to is a completely different build and body type to you.

'When you compare yourself to someone online, you're probably thinking of yourself at your worst and you're comparing that to someone's best fragments of their life that they choose to share with the world.'

In the video, not only has Kate's physique been slimmed down, but she has also highlighted her cheekbones, got rid of any cellulite and enhanced the size of her breasts.

'Everyone compares themselves in one way or another, but so often it isn't a fair fight,' Kate concluded. 'Instagram isn't real life.'

The model's post has resonated online with her hundreds of thousands of followers since she shared it on Monday.

'We need to end the comparison game!,' one woman posted.

'I am just as guilty of shaming myself and learning it the hard way,' another person added.

This isn't the first time Kate has promoted body positivity.

Together with her size 6 best friend, Georgia Gibbs, the size 16 model founded Any Body Co - encouraging women to love themselves, no matter their shape or size.

''The Any Body ethos is simple. Quit the comparisons between ourselves and the women next to us. Instead, be confident in your skin and lift up other women rather than competing with them,' Georgia previously told FEMAIL.

'We want to be able to create a safe space for women to be able to speak about body image, a place that shows everybody has insecurities and "imperfections" and that comparing yourself to the woman next to you isn't going to change you,' Kate added.

Speaking previously about their health and fitness rules, both models said water is key:

'Drink plenty of water, get enough sleep and surround yourself with loving and supportive people,' Kate said. 'Taking care of your insides radiates out.'

Georgia added that she swears by 'boxing and Pilates' to stay in shape, while Kate also loves boxing, functional training and running.

'I eat just about everything, but feel my fittest, most alert and healthy when I fill my body with a mixture of light proteins, grains and fruit and veg,' Georgia said.

'Typically, I'll eat eggs for breakfast, snack on dried fruit or yoghurt, eat a large salad with salmon or tuna at lunch and then fish at dinner with different sides.'

Kate said her day on a plate looks something like 'avo or eggs for breakfast, a salad or sandwich for lunch and chicken and veg for dinner'.

Both do not deprive themselves, with Georgia saying she loves dark chocolate or a 'cheeky glass of red wine'.

Georgia and Kate first garnered worldwide attention when they posted a Photo on Sydney Harbour and were accused of Photoshopping the image to make Kate look bigger.

'We posted this picture, just as best friends going out on the weekend, it got reposted a lot and the controversy started,' Georgia said at the time.

'"You have Photoshopped yourself thinner or your friend bigger, what kind of friend are you?" was one of the comments. It broke my heart because Kate and I are best friends why would I do that?,' she added.

'The fact that a simple picture of two people together went so viral purely because of their body types shocked me.'

This provided the lightbulb moment for the pair, who have since gone on to launch the Any Body Co body positive movement.

These days, they have close to one million followers collectively on Instagram, and have notched up magazine covers and editorials with the likes of Sports Illustrated.

'Health is more important than size and healthy bodies come in many different shapes and sizes,' Kate previously told FEMAIL.

'We all have imperfections and things we are insecure about but we are all human and these things are normal and beautiful. They make us who we are.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.