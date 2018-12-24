When it Opens Grand Egyptian Museum Will Showcase Cairo's Ancient Treasures
On the Giza Plateau outside Cairo, thousands of Egyptians are laboring in the shadow of the pyramids to erect a monument worthy of the pharaohs, The Associated Press (AP) reported
The Grand Egyptian Museum, intended to showcase Egypt's ancient treasures, has been under construction for over a decade. It aims to draw tourists to help fund its future development.
But the project has been subject to repeated delays, and costs have soared from an initial $650 million to well over $1 billion, with most of the financing coming from Japan.
According to AP, It's the latest mega-project to be championed by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who is wagering that massive investments in infrastructure will revive an economy weakened by decades of stagnation.
