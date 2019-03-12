Who is Best Donkey Owner in Egypt?

(Shutterstock)

Donkey owners in Egypt jockeyed for position earlier this month in a competition in the south of the country to select the best animal caretaker.

The Brooke Hospital for Animals organised the competition near Aswan in the village of Manshiyeh to find the best donkey owner.

Said Adam, head of the village, said the contest was a good way of encouraging local donkey owners to properly look after their animals, Egyptian news site Masrawy reported.

The charity set several conditions by which to crown the winner, including hygiene of the animal, no visible wounds or bones, and no infections of the eyes.

The head of the village took part in the competition with around 32 other contestants, awarding the winner the title of best donkey owner and a prize of 300 Egyptian pounds (£13).

Donkeys and horses are an important part of life in rural Egypt, with local charities working to promote animal welfare in agricultural villages.

