Who Can Compete? Teen Breaks Rubik's Cube World Record

A young competitor tries to solve a Rubik's cube using the feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AFP/ File Photo)

A New York teenager said he used plenty of math when he set the Guinness World Record for solving a Rubik's cube -- with his feet.

Daniel Rose-Levine, 16, set the current record in March 2018 when he used his feet to solve a Rubik's cube in 16.96 seconds.

Rose-Levine, who has set the record four times, is participating in a discussion about the mathematics behind his Rubik's cube skills Tuesday during an appearance at the National Museum of Mathematics.

"I started going to competitions for my hands," Rose-Levine told WABC-TV. "But there's 18 different events that they have in these competitions and one of them is feet, so I decided to start practicing feet just for the competitions and eventually I got pretty good at it."

