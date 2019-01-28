Who is Joining Italy's Mille Miglia Classic Car Rally This Year?

Alfa Romeo classic car in Brescia for the start of the Mille Miglia race (Shutterstock)

The world’s most beautiful classic car rally — the Mille Miglia — is a 1,000-mile extravaganza of polished paintwork and gleaming chrome that revs into gear along some of Italy’s prettiest roads.

This year’s event is from May 15 to 18, starting in Brescia’s renaissance square, some 60 miles east of Milan. So far, Sir Stirling Moss is the only British winner.

Classic Grand Touring has been organising road trips to watch the rally at key viewing points for the past 18 years, chaperoning small groups on an epic 2,300-mile trip that embraces the spirit of the race. It’s something not to be missed.

Today’s Mille Miglia rally is more an exclusive beauty parade, compared to the original endurance race, first run in March 1927, which was scrapped 30 years later for being too dangerous.

To be eligible requires a car of the type that took part in the original race. Officials are strict on which motors are suitable for the 450 places — oh, and there’s the small matter of the entry fee of around £6,000, which does, at least, include hotels.

There are no such criteria for joining the Classic Grand Touring group. I’m with my ‘navigator’ friend Ian Smith, who has a detailed set of route instructions to hand and refuses to use the in-car navigation.

I’ve hired a modern Lamborghini Huracan for the adventure.

We meet our fellow enthusiasts the night before the start at I Due Roccoli hotel, about an hour from Brescia. Set on a hilltop above Lake Iseo at the foot of the Alps, a group of tired drivers are unwinding in the hot tub.

The next morning, a stream of Italian cyclists have stopped to applaud our Lamborghini. Apart from a couple of ugly factories, sleepy Lake Iseo is on a par with neighbouring lakes Garda and Como. Brescia is Italy’s industrial capital, but everything stops for the Mille Miglia.

Italian flags are draped from every balcony and there are cheers whenever a car backfires. Even the police appear for the occasion, in ceremonial hats of braid and feathers.

From Brescia, the rally cars drive into the night towards Verona and Vicenza, then on to Rome. We’re not far off the pace, but there’s still plenty of time to inhale the scent of olive groves.

‘It’s a brilliant way to experience the atmosphere of the Mille Miglia without competing,’ says tour guide Peter Everingham. He’s right. Petrolheads and admirers of beautiful Italian scenery will love it equally.

