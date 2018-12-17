Why Compliments Make Us Feel Happy?

(Shutterstock)

Compliments are like surprise gifts that motivate others and make them feel happy and distinct.

On the professional level, for example, receiving a compliment can improve performance, just like when receiving a cash reward, according to a study.

Compliments activate the striatum in the brain, the same area activated by bonuses.

The same study indicates that compliments improve social interaction, positive relationships, and generally increase pleasure.

According to marriage expert John Gotman, compliments are also beneficial for good marriages. He found that in healthy and happy marriages, compliments are four times more than criticisms, the Live and Bloom website reported.

Scientists also suggested that speaking well in schools or even in rehabilitation centers could become an effective strategy to encourage people to work hard towards their goals.

Positive compliments are the most effective thing you can do when you want to help a person reach a goal.

Beginners are the most eager to hear the evaluation of their commitment to a task or to know what they can do. They also translate the bosses' compliments as a sign of satisfaction indicating that they can continue the thing they are doing.

The study also shows that kindness is contagious. When you say a compliment to someone, they are likely to do the same with someone else. Once a series of encouraging words kicks off, it will spread a wave of fun among people.

This article has been adapted from its original source.