Why on Earth Would You Steal 3 Sheep? Read on!

Three workers, charged with the theft of nine sheep worth Dh22,500 from a farm, have each been sentenced to six months in jail by a Dubai court.

The Court of First Instance was told the three Pakistani men, who are detained, used metallic scissors to cut the fence and get inside the farm. The incident was reported to Lahbab police station.

Prosecutors accused them of stealing the livestock.

The accused, whose ages range between 25 and 34, denied in court the charge of theft at night with the use of sharp tools. They were found guilty and will be deported after serving their jail time.

The public prosecution sought a severe legal penalty against them.

A policeman said they were alerted about a theft incident of sheep from a farm in Al Aweer on November 12, 2018.

Through investigation, the police found the stolen sheep in another farm in the same area.

The three workers were then arrested in connection with the case.

"The farm's Emirati owner said the incident happened on October 11, last year. He found footprints and traces of a 4WD's tyres near his farm," the cop told the prosecutor.

"One of the accused admitted that he stole the sheep with the help of his accomplices and used the vehicle of one of them to transport the stolen animals."

Another defendant confessed to the police they kept the sheep for some time at the farm where one of them worked. They sold them later at the livestock market in Sharjah for Dh3,300. They split the cash among each other.

The ruling can be appealed within 15 days from the issuance date.

