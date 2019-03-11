Why is KFC Raising Money for Hot Tubs?
(YouTube Screenshot)
Fast food chain KFC is turning to crowdfunding to raise money for an unusual tie-in product: the Kentucky Fried Hot Tub.
KFC is raising money on crowdfunding site IndieGoGo to develop hot tubs designed to resemble the chain's iconic fried chicken buckets.
"Like a KFC bucket, but bigger and filled with soothing hot water instead of delicious fried chicken," the company said on the campaign page.
KFC said the hot tub would feature "wood-fired thermosiphoning heating technology," "capacity for five fried chicken-loving people" and "a full 360 degrees of Kentucky Fried Chicken branding."
The campaign is seeking $46,000 to kickstart development.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
