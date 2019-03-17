Why Was This Rusty Sports Car Auctioned for £200,000?

(Daily Mail)

A rust-bucket sports car that belonged to a war hero who bombed Adolf Hitler's Eagles Nest has emerged for sale for £200,000.

The 1936 Bentley Vanden Plas tourer was bought by Charles Blackham seven years after the war.

Mr Blackham, who had been a Lancaster bomber pilot in the RAF, happily drove the classic convertible for 36 years before his advancing years forced him to take it off road.

It has spent the last 30 years languishing in a lock up at his home in Stockport, Greater Manchester, but has been unearthed following his death in January aged 96.

The 4.5 litre car, one of just six made by Bentley, is now being sold off as part of his estate.

Despite being covered in rust and its leather seats ripped, the rare motor is still expected to sell for £200,000.

Mr Blackham served in 550 Squadron in the RAF and took part in the raid to bomb Hitler's famous mountain-top retreat in the Bavarian Alps in April 1945.

Later that month he made emergency food drops on the German/Dutch border where people were facing famine.

His beloved Bentley is being sold by auctioneers H&H Classics of Cheshire.

They have described the four-seater car as 'unique'.

The cars were made using old stock parts but had their bodywork made by top-of-the-range coach builders Vanden Plas.

They were among the most desirable cars of the day.

While the other five vehicles do survive, Mr Blackham's wrecked example is the only one to retain its original body.

H&H say that makes it a must-have for collectors and do not expect its poor condition to put people off.

Specialists predict work to restore the Bentley could take up to 18 months and cost a 'six figure sum'.

It has a faded green body, scratched black trim and a tatty folding roof.

Inside, the plumb leather interior is completely torn and ruined alongside a splintered wooden dashboard and rusty metal steering wheel.

Damian Jones, head of sales at H&H Classics, said: "This is a unique car as it's the only 4.5 Litre left with this original Vanden Plas body.

"It was with the late owner from 1952 and was last driven in 1988, since then it's been locked away in a garage in the Manchester area.

"If you've ever wanted a unique or unusual Bentley then this really is it.

"Obviously it needs a lot of work doing to it, which could cost a six figure sum, but 18 months down the line you could have something very special."

Bentley this year celebrates its centenary year and Mr Jones believes the significant date could add interest.

He added: "This is the ultimate Bentley barnfind in the marque's centenary year.

"It is a really wonderful discovery for all fans of the marque made even more special in the make's 100th birthday year."

The sale takes place on March 20.

