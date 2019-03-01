Wi-Ki-Woo Fast Gains is World's Most Instagrammable Hotel

Wi-Ki-Woo hotel (Twitter)

A pink-hued paradise that boasts a famous fan base including Lottie Moss and Jessica Wright is fast gaining a reputation as the world's most Instagrammable hotel.

Celebrity haunt Wi-Ki-Woo is located on the sunset coast of San Antonio, Ibiza and is built in an achingly cool art deco style reminiscent of Miami's South Beach, complete with a pool filled with pink love heart floats.

The Instagram-friendly colour palette has created a buzz on social media among fashionable sun-seekers and celebrities alike - all of whom are eager to travel thousands of miles for the ultimate picture opportunity.

Famous faces who have posed up a storm after flocking to the dreamy destination include former Love Island contestant Montana Brown, TOWIE's Amber Turner, Chloe Sims and Joey Essex.

The new party island hotspot, which will set guests back upwards of £140 ($186) per night, boasts a seafront promenade specialising in cocktails, wines and champagne.

So it's no surprise it's also been heavily splashed across social media pages by the likes of reality TV stars Gabby Allen, Cally Jane Beech and Rykard Jenkins.

Other stars who have shared snaps at the hotel include body positive influencers Felicity Hayward and Amy Neville, and Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei.

The striking hotel, which is adorned with garlands of flowers and finished with flamingo-themed decor, has an Instagram-friendly finish both inside and out.

Rooms range from deluxe sea view rooms with panoramic views of the Mediterranean, to poolside chalets and smaller rooms with their own private balconies - so social media lovers can catch the perfect angles.

And it seems that it's not just for the stars, as the boutique hotel boasts comforts for everyone - including Rain Forrest Showers, SMEG mini bars a state-of-the-art finger print door lock system, Cowshed products and Smart TV's.

For those snap happy holiday goers, the Instagram element doesn't just stop at the hotel's appearance.

Wi-Ki-Woo also claims to serve up dishes that look as good as they taste - including the tuna ceviche and a famous Asian platter.

The Wi-Ki-Woo is the brainchild of Ocean Beach Club Entrepreneur Tony Truman and it opened its doors last year but is set to re-open for the season this May.

'I first came to Ibiza in the 1980s. It was the birth of Ibiza as a prestigious party destination and since then it has been my dream to open a boutique hotel on the island,' said Wi-Ki-Woo owner and founder Tony Truman.

'Wi-Ki-Woo came about from my desire to create my own "Club Tropicana" bringing luxury and individuality to the San Antonio beach front.

'We offer affordable quality and a quirky mix of the old and the new Ibiza. I am very proud of what we have created.'

