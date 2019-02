(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Royal Oman Police have arrested 18 women in Wilayat Boushar for violating public morals.

In a statement online, ROP said: "The Muscat Governorate police force arrested 18 women on charges of performing acts against public morality in Wilayat Boushar."

Legal proceedings have been taken against the women.

