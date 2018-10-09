Woman Barely Saved After Fish Bone Stuck in her Throat in UAE

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A woman was saved after a large fishbone was stuck in her esophagus, specialists at the endoscopy department of the Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, said.

Sources said the 36-year-old woman was having her meal when a big fishbone blocked her breathing upper airway. "The fishbone was stuck at the upper part of her esophagus -15cm from the opening of the mouth of the Syrian woman."

The patient could not swallow the sharp edged fish bone and that gave her severe pain. "She rushed to a nearby hospital, but was referred to the Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital where the fish bone was successfully removed after doing the due scan to locate it.

Dr Imad Zuaiter, consultant gastroenterologist at the department of endoscopy, managed to extract the fishbone.

"It was relatively a large fishbone considering the narrow cavity of the patient's esophagus," he said.

Dr Mariam Al-Khattari, head of the endoscopy department at the Obaidullah hospital, said a fishbone stuck in the esophagus can pose a grave risk to life.

