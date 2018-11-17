Woman Bullied at School is Now a Bombshell After $50k Plastic Surgery

Celine Centino (dailymail)

Follow > Disable alert for Celine Centino Follow >

A 24-year-old woman who was viciously bullied as a teenager is unrecognisable after spending a staggering £38,000 ($50k) on plastic surgery.

Celine Centino, from Zurich, Switzerland, has forked out for major cosmetic procedures including no less than three breast enhancements, taking her up to a size 34FF.

The Instagram star says she was taunted over her looks during her teenage years and was labelled 'ugly', with the teasing so severe that she would sometimes call in sick to avoid facing her bullies.

Her insecurity led to her to save cash from her job as a hairdresser to pay for plastic surgery which she claims has helped her finally feel happy in her own skin.

Over the course four years from September 2013, Celine underwent three breast augmentations along with a nose job and cheek, lip and chin fillers that totalled an eye-watering £38,000 (50,000 Swiss Francs) ($50k).

After boosting her bust from a 34A to a 34FF, Celine claims she now feels confident and happier than ever.

With over 43,000 followers on Instagram, she is is inundated with positive comments from strangers about her unusual look.

'I was always a happy person, but I didn't feel good in my skin. So many people judged me because I was 'ugly', and I turned into a sad person,' Celine said.

'I wanted to be happy again, so I changed my look and everything I didn't like about myself. We live in a time when we can change something if we like it, so I took this chance.

'I was bullied daily, and it was always about something new, either I looked like a guy because I had "no boobs", or my a** was too fat (although now I like that).

'Kids would tell me my face looked like rubbish, my style was ugly, this part of me was not good that part of me was not good, I couldn't get it right according to them, they were all mean.

'They would say I'm ugly, push me and ignore me. I had no chance to show that I'm a great person, they only saw the "ugly Celine".

'After that I was beaten up and all I could do was run away. I never told anyone about this because I felt ashamed.

'But everyone in school knew that I didn't want to go back to school. I would constantly say I was sick, or I had a cold to avoid going into school.

'I always wanted big boobs, my natural boob size was zero, so I finally wanted to be beautiful and have a normal life, without getting judged.

'I saved up a lot of money while I was young. I was never out partying in clubs until I was 18; I worked hard and spent all of my money on my surgeries.

'Now I feel so good about myself and I'm finally happy again that I can live the life I always wanted. Also, it makes me feel stronger than I was before. If someone says anything bad about me, I don't care. Nobody can hurt me anymore.'

Speaking about her extensive surgery, Celine added: 'When I got my first boob job, it was an amazing feeling. I wanted more because I wanted to be more beautiful. Luckily, I had no complications.

'As a child I loved Pamela Anderson in Baywatch. I always wanted big boobs like her. I always was a strong person, so I needed a strong look.

'Like something mystical; a woman who can't be hurt because she is so strong. She needs no man, but all the men want her.

'I get different reactions; some people say that I look good and others say that it's all plastic. But the reactions are more positive than negative, and the men go crazy for my look.

'I just feel positives from my transformation, I feel so good in my own skin without all the bad memories.

'If I came across any of my bullies now, I would ignore them. They never gave me a chance, so they don't deserve to talk to me.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.