Woman Delivers Baby in The Back Seat on The Way to Hospital

Staff at a hospital in Sharjah were in for a surprise on Sunday morning when a car drove right up to their emergency room. Inside was a baby who had just been born, crying, and wrapped in a blanket on its mother's chest.

The woman, who was apparently on her way to a hospital, had delivered the baby on the back seat. Both mother and child were healthy.

Doctors and nurses from Medcare Hospital Sharjah rushed to the scene and cut the umbilical cord, and transferred the baby to the maternity ward. Emergency deliveries such as this are very rare in the UAE, and this was the first reported successful delivery in a car at Medcare Hospital Sharjah.

Births that occur outside of the hospital setting or planned home births not attended by a healthcare professional are rare, but they do happen. These births are known as 'born before arrival' (BBA).

While many women express concern about giving birth en route to the hospital, doctors emphasise the most important precaution is for pregnant women to be aware of the risk and be prepared for emergency situations to ensure the best outcome for their baby.

One study found that women who had a BBA birth were most likely to be having their second baby or expecting a girl. These BBA births occur more commonly in the birth of preterm babies and babies with lower birth weight. Potential influencing factors included distance to hospital and low maternal socioeconomic status.

Dr Kishan Pakkal, COO of Medcare Hospital Sharjah, said: "At Medcare we believe the patient safety comes first, which in this case included both the mother and child. We also counsel expectant mothers to be fully aware of all possible scenarios and the ability to deal with any unusual event to the extent possible before they reach the hospital."

