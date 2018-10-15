Woman Dies After Falling off 27th Panama Floor While Taking Selfie

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A woman fell 27 floors down from a high-rise building while taking a selfie and died a tragic death in Panama City.

The 27-year-old woman was leaning against the railing of her balcony on the 27th floor of Luxor Tower on 13 October in a bid to take a selfie but loses her balance and falls off, Daily Mail reported. Identified locally as Sandra Manuela Da Costa Macedo, the woman can be seen plunging off the balcony in the video captured by an onlooker supposedly from another building.

The onlooker filming the tragedy can be heard shouting: "She's mad, there she goes, look at her, look at her, she's fallen." Paramedics who rushed to the scene declared the woman dead on the spot.

According to local reports, the incident is under investigation but police suspect that a gust of wind may have caused the woman to lose her balance and fall off. Post the tragic death of the woman, Panama's Fire Service posted a warning on their official Twitter account after the tragedy and wrote: 'Don't risk your life for a selfie. It's more important to lose a minute in life than your life in a minute'.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi found in a recent study that 259 people died between October 2011 and November 2017 while attempting to take a selfie. The study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care said over 72 per cent of the deaths were men, while drowning was the most common cause of death during a selfie-taking attempt.

