Woman MP in Egypt Proposes to Ban Niqab in Public Places

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Al-Masry Al-Youm Follow >

An Egyptian parliamentarian proposed a bill to the House of Representatives banning the wearing of Niqab (full-face veils) in public places and imposing a fine of LE 1,000 ($55) for those who disobey.

Al-Masry Al-Youm on Saturday obtained a copy of the proposed bill. MP Ghada Agamy expressed views in October that Egypt’s government should ban the Niqab at government workplaces and follow the steps of the Algerian authorities, which made the same decision a month ago. Agamy didn’t disclose that she was preparing a bill on this.

Algerian authorities banned the Niqab in October for women workers in government departments for the first time.

Speaking to Al-Masry Al-Youm, Agamy said that the Algerian government’s decision is “courageous” and should be followed, especially with the increasing issues resulting from it being worn in Egypt over the past decades, bringing a change in the identity of the country.

She urged the government and the House of Representatives to take action to implement a similar resolution as in Algeria.

The draft law proposed by Agamy stipulates that all workers in public places are prohibited from wearing the Niqab through a publication attached to the bulletin board or in places that are visible to everyone.

The bill sets a fine of LE 1,000 ($55) on women who wear Niqab in public places. In case of repetition of the violation, the fine is doubled.

According to the bill, public places include hospitals, health centers, universities, schools, cinemas, theaters, public libraries, museums, public and non-governmental buildings, means of transport, airports, stadiums, lecture halls and public and private nurseries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.