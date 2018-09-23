Woman in UAE Swallows Dentures, Surprisingly She is Still Alive!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The denture was stuck in the middle part of the esophagus of the 38-year-old Filipina patient.

A timely surgery at a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah helped saved the life of a woman, who accidentally swallowed her denture. Surgeons at the Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital performed an endoscopic operation that took just 15 minutes.

Dr Mariam Al Khattari, head of the endoscopy department at the hospital, said the medical team she led used an endoscope to extract the denture from the patient's stomach. "The denture was stuck in the middle part of the esophagus of the 38-year-old Filipina patient."

The mishap took place on Tuesday when the woman slept without removing the denture. "Later, when she woke up, she drank some water after feeling thirsty. This was when she swallowed the denture."

The women rushed to the hospital, complaining of difficulty while swallowing. An x-ray showed the location of the denture in her stomach.

