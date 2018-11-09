Woman Upset After Finding Diamond Engagement Ring Before Hubby Proposes

If you are disappointed by your engagement ring (Twitter)

A woman who found her engagement ring before her boyfriend proposed complained about the 'basic' band on social media - and the internet is not happy.

'Ewwwww. Self shame Friday here I come. Found this in the BF's nightstand. Not a fan,' the woman wrote in a Facebook group.

'Please roast and then tell me how to tactfully say no you need to go get something different,' she added.

The unidentified woman also shared a second photo of the ring with the caption 'basic AF'.

Not long after her Facebook post, the photos made their way over to Reddit where several users were angered by the woman's complaints.

The soon-to-be fiancée was then roasted by several social media users who hopes the boyfriend will dump her.

'She said it herself - he needs something better, except more in the lines of a better relationship not a better ring,' one person wrote.

'I hope the guy sees this and breaks up. Seriously if that's the type of person she is nobody should marry her until she fixes her attitude,' another said.

One person called the woman's complaints 'the saddest thing', while another called the 'ring shaming' Facebook group a bunch of 'miserable people'.

Another said the woman should just say no to her boyfriend and 'set the poor guy free'.

Others joked about the woman's comments.

'Plot twist, it's not for her,' one person wrote.

Another shared: 'Plot twist: It was his moms/grandmothers ring and he wanted to past it along to his future wife.'

Another person said that the woman's discovery is 'how she finds out she's the side chick'.

Ring shaming is apparently on the rise. Over the summer food bloggers Jen Phanomrat and Leo Samanamud shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram and were immediately attacked by trolls.

Several social media users mocked the food blogger's 'microscopic' engagement band.

At the time, Jen told Yahoo that she was 'shocked to see so many females wasting their time replying to each other to dampen our happy moment'.

'I deleted many comment threads to ease the cycles of hate speech,' Jen added.

