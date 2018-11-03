U.S. Woman Wins $100,000 on her 1st-Ever Powerball Ticket
A Louisiana woman said her late husband's birthday earned her a $100,000 prize from the first Powerball ticket she ever purchased.
Betty Cooley of Lafayette told Louisiana Lottery officials she decided to buy her first-ever Powerball ticket from the Smoke Shop in Lake Charles to celebrate her birthday.
The ticket, which bore the date of her late husband's birthday, ended up winning her $100,000.
"I couldn't believe it!" Cooley said. "This was the first time I've ever played!"
She said she is making plans for her winnings.
"I'm going to buy my son a vehicle... He really needs one!" the winner said.
