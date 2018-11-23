Woman Wins 2 Big Lottery Jackpots Using Same Numbers Separate Times

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A Michigan woman collected a $250,000 lottery jackpot eight years after she won a $252,074 payout using the same numbers.

The 72-year-old Wayne County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she matched 10 of the 22 numbers in an Oct. 31 KENO! Drawing after buying a ticket every day for a month.

"I purchase a KENO! ticket every month for the whole month," the woman said. "I called the winning number hotline the morning after the drawing. With each number that was read, I got more and more excited. When my 10th number was read, I was in shock."

"I immediately hung up and called the hotline again to make sure I had heard correctly. I still couldn't believe it after hearing it a second time, so I called my son to have him check the numbers online," she said.

The woman's son confirmed she had won a $250,000 jackpot with her numbers, 04-08-11-12-29-31-45-46-69-75.

The winner is no stranger to the lottery winner's circle after having previously collected a $252,074 Fantasy 5 jackpot using some of the same numbers, which are a collection of birthdays and anniversaries.

