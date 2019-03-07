Women’s Day. Shell Egypt. Success Stories. Yara Shalabi. Driven by Passion Campaign

Yara Shalaby on the Kayak. (Nile Kayak Club official account on Facebook)

Shell Egypt announced the completion of its campaign entitled ‘Driven by Passion,’ which aims to support female role models and highlight their successes. This comes in parallel with the International Women’s Day, and the company’s belief in the important role women play in the energy industry and in the society as a whole.

Launched in 2018, Driven by Passion is a national campaign that was mainly focused on Shell Egypt’s sponsorship of the Egyptian rally driver, Yara Shalabi, who has been recognised as a national symbol of successful women seeking to achieve their goals no matter what it takes.

This year, Shell Egypt also kicked off an online campaign on social media platforms shedding light on successful stories led by a number of women in various fields, including entrepreneurship, sports and media, with the aim to motivate and inspire.

Shell believes that the role of women in the energy industry is extremely important and the company has continuously been featured in The Times Top 50 Employers for Women. In 2015, Shell was the only oil and gas company listed. Diversity and inclusion are a central part of the organisation at all levels, from entry-level employees to senior management. Creating better development opportunities and a positive work environment for women is a core part of this.

For his part, Saher Hashim, the managing director of Shell Lubricants Egypt, stated: “International Women’s Day is a window of hope to showcase all female role models who have exerted extraordinary efforts and achieved success globally, contributing significantly to building and advancing the communities where they excel”, adding that, “We at Shell Egypt are implementing our global values of creating opportunities for balanced learning and development opportunities for all our employees. Women occupy more than 25% of positions in various departments, including executive roles.”

Yara Shalabi stated: “I am proud to be part of Shell’s campaign to highlight the efforts of women as key players in Egyptian society. This campaign has provided a new platform to raise a number of interesting topics to the Egyptian women showcasing their inspirational stories.”

Shalabi added: “I am grateful to Shell for their continuous empowerment and support, and I hope it motivates Egyptian women further to reach the extra mile.”

Shell lubricants announced its sponsorship of Yara Shalabi, the first Egyptian woman to compete in a rally, and one of the top 10 worldwide rally drivers.

Yara Shalabi is a banker by trade and is also a mother of an eight-year-old child. At the beginning of her career, she competed in the Egyptian Pharaohs Rally in the Eastern Desert. In her second race, Shalabi came in second place amongst 12 racers in a rally in the Western Sahara. She is now one of the most prominent competitors in this type of race, and has achieved a large number of advanced recognitions throughout her career

This article has been adapted from its original source.