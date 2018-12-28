Worker Accused of Breaking Colleague's Finger Over Ladder in Dubai

(Shutterstock)

A group of workers had gathered around the victim.

A worker has been accused of breaking his colleague's finger with an iron rod, causing him a permanent disability, after fighting over a ladder, Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday.

The 34-year-old AC technician was working in a construction site in Jumeirah when a worker took away the ladder he was using.

He requested the man return the ladder to its position, but the other worker refused.

A witness testified that a group of workers had gathered around the victim, but he tried to run away after they pushed him.

Three workers followed him, among them a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man who struck the victim's hand with an iron rod.

It which broke his finger, causing him a 5 per cent permanent disability.

The witness reported the incident to the police. The defendant faces assault charges.

During interrogations, the victim and witness were able to identify the suspect.

This article has been adapted from its original source.