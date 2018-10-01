Worker Caught Stealing From Travel Bags in UAE Says he Was Hungry

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The man was caught putting his hands inside traveller's luggage.

A 30-year-old man is on trial after being caught stealing from passengers' bags at an airport in Dubai.

He told the court that he was hungry and was looking for snacks to eat, Al Khaleej reported.

The man was caught putting his hands inside traveller's luggage in an attempt to steal and was caught on airport's security cameras. Dubai Public prosecution submitted the case of the man to the court.

The report added that the defendant has stolen a mobile phone worth of Dh150 ($40) from a suitcase, Dh80 ($21) cash from another one, and chocolate and biscuits.

This article has been adapted from its original source.