Worker Kills his Boss After Refusing to Raise His Salary in UAE

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Municipal workers discovered the body in the parked car and informed the police.

A worker allegedly killed his boss with a meat cleaver after the latter refused to pay the Dh500 salary increment he had promised, an Abu Dhabi court has heard. As the worker stood trial at the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance, he faced charges of premeditated murder and theft.

According to court documents, the defendant was told that his salary would be increased from Dh1,000 to Dh1,500 per month. However, the employer was reportedly "reluctant" to give the additional amount.

The defendant went to a shop with his friend and bought a meat cleaver. He then phoned his boss for a meeting. "He told his boss that he wanted to go to a remote area in the city outskirts to pick something from a friend, but needed his help to get there," court records showed.

As they travelled in the boss' car, the defendant pulled out the meat cleaver from underneath his clothes and hit the boss on the head and neck, which caused his death. "The defendant then drove the car and parked it on the roadside, leaving the deceased inside. The worker also took the victim's two mobile phones and laptop and fled the scene."

The following morning, he went to his work place as usual.

Municipal workers discovered the body in the parked car and informed the police. Investigations led the cops to the defendant. "The CCTV cameras at the store from where the defendant bought the murder weapon helped the authorities identify the killer."

When questioned, the defendant initially told the police he bought the cleaver "for personal safety". However, he later confessed to having killed his boss.

The man denied the murder charge when he appeared in court.

The trial was adjourned until October 29.

This article has been adapted from its original source.