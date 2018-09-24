Worker Videoed Throwing Passengers' Luggage at Manchester Airport
The footage shows the handler ruthlessly hurling bags after plane landed at the airport.
One of the passengers aboard a Ryanair plane filmed baggage handler flinging bags while unloading luggage at Manchester airport.
The shocking footage shows the handler ruthlessly hurling bags just moments after the Boeing 737 arrives at Manchester airport from Malaga.
The video is doing rounds on social media and shows baggage handler at the ground end of the conveyor, throwing passengers' bags onto the cart while several bags fall off onto the apron. His colleague is seen standing there carelessly and and bothered to pick up the dropped bags or placing them back onto the cart.
@manairport thank this member off staff for ruining my new case !!! Ryanair flight from Malaga pic.twitter.com/dEyaxPOraS— Elizabeth Evans (@eaevans1990) September 20, 2018
The incident was filmed by a woman passenger waiting to get off the plane when she noticed the harsh treatment meted out to passengers' luggage, according to reports in Independent.
While Manchester airport's chief executive, Andrew Cowan, said, "It is completely unacceptable for our customers' belongings to be treated in this way by any company operating on our site. The actions of the individuals concerned are so serious that we would expect Swissport to ensure they do not work on the airport site in the future."