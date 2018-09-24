Worker Videoed Throwing Passengers' Luggage at Manchester Airport

A Manchester airport baggage handler's rough treatment of passengers' luggage has been captured on video. (Screenshot)

The footage shows the handler ruthlessly hurling bags after plane landed at the airport.

One of the passengers aboard a Ryanair plane filmed baggage handler flinging bags while unloading luggage at Manchester airport.

The shocking footage shows the handler ruthlessly hurling bags just moments after the Boeing 737 arrives at Manchester airport from Malaga.

The video is doing rounds on social media and shows baggage handler at the ground end of the conveyor, throwing passengers' bags onto the cart while several bags fall off onto the apron. His colleague is seen standing there carelessly and and bothered to pick up the dropped bags or placing them back onto the cart.

@manairport thank this member off staff for ruining my new case !!! Ryanair flight from Malaga pic.twitter.com/dEyaxPOraS September 20, 2018

The incident was filmed by a woman passenger waiting to get off the plane when she noticed the harsh treatment meted out to passengers' luggage, according to reports in Independent.