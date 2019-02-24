Workers Plough in Snow to Administer Vaccinations to Kids in Pakistan

Two female polio vaccinators trudge through waist high snow, somewhere in Pakistan (Twitter)

Pakistan is one of the very few nations left that is yet to completely eradicate polio, with millions being pumped into the immunisation campaign - and lately the unsung heroes of the campaign have gained international acclaim for their determination and dedication.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the efforts of workers who trudged through waist-deep snow to administer police vaccinations to children.

Khan met the workers who were video-graphed bracing harsh weather and trekking vaccines to help eradicate the crippling disease.

Now, pictures of female polio workers - trudging through waist-deep snow - have gone viral on social media after UNICEF Pakistan tweeted them over the weekend.

First tweeted by 'Pak Fights Polio', the pictures show a lady polio worker performing her duty during heavy snowfall in the remote area of Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan to protect children from the virus.

The women were lauded by Pakistanis all over, including Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's ambassador at the UN.

The brave workers even got a shout-out from Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, who was 'inspired by the brave men and women who go to great lengths to protect children, no matter where they are.'

In a report in Washington Post, Pakistan is one of three countries in the world where polio is still endemic. The other two are Afghanistan and Nigeria.

The recent polio drive is aimed at targeting 39.2 million under-five children across the country, except for some areas badly hit by winter rains. The campaign will try to include children who move across the Afghan-Pakistan border as well. In 2018, Pakistan reported only eight new polio cases.

