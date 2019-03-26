World Golf in Jordan for First Time

(Shutterstock)

The Jordan Mixed Open presented by Ayla, the first-of-its-kind international golf tournament that will feature 123 international male and female players representing 26 countries, will kick off at Ayla Golf Club on April 4, according to a statement from organisers.

The 54-hole, three-day tournament, will take place on the Greg Norman-designed championship course at Ayla, Aqaba. With men and women competing alongside each other for the first time, the tournament is a major event on the global golf calendar and for the City of Aqaba and its Special Economic Zone.

With a unique concept and the participation of some of the game’s most notable players, the Jordan Mixed Open Tournament presented by Ayla has been enjoying widespread global media attention, with millions of golfing enthusiasts set to tune-in to watch the tournament.





The tournament will be broadcast to 390 million homes with a 47-minute highlights programme as well via daily live social media posts.

The 40-strong field of Ladies European Tour players features several notable players, including Trish Johnson, Beth Allen, Meghan MacLaren, Carly Booth, Emily Kristine Pedersen, and Julia Engstrom, while the European Challenge Tour entries include Romain Langasque, Ryan Evans, Marcel Siem, Henric Sturehed and Chris Hanson.

Meanwhile, several big names from the Staysure Tour will be looking to take on the next generation of up-and-coming talent, with Phillip Price, James Kingston, Barry Lane and Paul Eales among the well-known players in attendance.

It is equally exciting that prominent Arab players Maha Al Hidaywi (LET) and Saudi national Othman Al Mulla (Challenge Tour Invite), as well as the promising local golfer Shergo Kurdi, who was invited to participate as a guest of Ayla, the tournament sponsor, are set to tee it up at the pioneering event.

“A tournament of this magnitude is one that should be celebrated. All preparations for the event have been completed under the supervision of the relevant European Tours and governing bodies. This golf tournament, which is the first of its kind globally, places us on the map as a venue for major international sports events,” Director of Operations and PGA Fellow at Ayla Oasis Development Company Chris White said at a recently press conference, while speaking of his pleasure of organising and sponsoring this notable international sports event:

White went on to add: “The tournament also highlights Jordan’s groundbreaking efforts in the area of women’s empowerment, offering all the opportunity to demonstrate their boundless abilities, particularly in sports. The tournament further emphasises Jordan’s capacity for achievement and its ability to rise to any challenge it may face and is a true testament to its capability in organising major events with a high degree of professionalism that potentially can showcase the beautiful country to the world.”

The Jordan Mixed Open tournament is wholly in line with the objectives of equality for all. The unique format brings both genders together on an equal playing field and highlights the openness of Jordanian culture in offering all possible opportunities to emphasise the great abilities of women, not only in the sporting arena but also in life in general.

The Ayla Oasis Development Company continues to play a substantial and highly effective role in supporting the local golf scene, with the aim of developing it further on an international level. Ayla Golf Club, conceived according to the highest international standards of the game, is an 18-hole golf course designed by Greg Norman, a champion player and a pioneer in golf course design. Today, the Ayla Golf Club is a favoured destination for regional and international golf professionals and enthusiasts.

White concluded by thanking the tournament’s sponsors, which include the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, the Jordan Tourism Board, the Arab Bank, Zain, Turkish Airlines, Grand Hyatt Regency Ayla, Ro’ya TV, Watar FM, Mood FM and Beat FM.

