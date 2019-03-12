World's Women Squash in Egypt's Giza Pyramid That's a 1st

Great Pyramid of Giza (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Professional Squash Associ ... Follow >

PSA Women’s World Championship will take place in view of the Great Pyramid of Giza, the only remaining ancient wonder of the world. The location was announced on March 6 after an agreement was reached between the Professional Squash Association (PSA), Egyptian events company I-Events, and title sponsors CIB.

Scheduled for October 23 – November 1, 2019, the tournament will convene 64 of the best female squash players in the world to compete for the world prize – and a share of a $325,000 prize fund. The pyramids will provide their stunning backdrop for the first time since the Al Ahram Open was staged there in 2016.

The 2019-2020 World Championship will turn the worldwide competition to the Pyramids at Giza for the first time since 2006, when Australian David Palmer upset Gregory Gaultier to win one of the greatest ever men’s finals.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is only one example of the spectacular locations that squash has enhanced over the past years. A glass court has been erected at locations such as New York’s Grand Central Terminal, on top of the Peninsula Shanghai, which overlooks the city’s famous Bund, and the Théâtre Graslin in the French city of Nantes, among many others around the world.

“We are thrilled to announce that the 2019-2020 PSA Women’s World Championship will take place in Egypt and are very excited to be bringing the sport back to one of its most iconic and breathtaking locations,” said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.

“The PSA World Championship is the most significant title in squash. For our top female athletes to have the opportunity to compete for the sport’s grandest prize in front of one of the most historic locations in the world is something we are all excited by.

“The Pyramids at Giza have become synonymous with squash over the past two decades and have provided the sport with some of the most iconic sporting images of all time. The winner of next season’s World Championship will have the chance to write their name into squash folklore when they lift the trophy in front of the Pyramids.

“We have worked with I-events for almost a decade and have been continuously impressed with their ability to continuously raise the level of production at their tournaments. We look forward to working closely with them over the coming year to ensure the 2019-2020 PSA Women’s World Championship is one to remember.”

CIB Chief Executive and Board Member Hussein Abaza said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring an event of this magnitude and importance, which bookends a significant track record CIB has built throughout the years to bring squash to the forefront. This partnership with PSA will not only propel engagement with the sport in the local arena but underscores our commitment to the exceptionally talented players who deserve a dedicated, engaged partner that wholeheartedly believes in their success.”

Tournament Director Amr Mansi is quoted: “To bring the most important title in squash to one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world is both exciting and challenging and we are looking forward to delivering an event to remember in October 2019. I am happy that we are hosting two international Platinum tournaments in Egypt, the desire to have these championships play a significant role in reviving and restoring tourism in Egypt.

“The Pyramids of Giza are recognized around the globe and have become part of squash history. We were lucky to bring back the Al Ahram Open here in 2016 and we’re excited by the prospect of improving on that event to make the 2019-2020 World Championships one of the greatest ever squash tournaments. I’d also like to thank CIB, who have been supporting squash here in Egypt for a long time and have partnered up with I-Events for the next three years as a title sponsor to bring back the most iconic event on the PSA calendar.”

The 2019-2020 CIB PSA Women’s World Championship will occur between October 23 and November 1, 2019. A men’s PSA Platinum event is scheduled to be staged simultaneously. The PSA Men’s World Championship will happen in Doha, Qatar between November 7 and 15.

In addition to their sponsorship of the 2019-2020 PSA Women’s World Championship, CIB has also committed to take on title sponsorship of future tournaments in Egypt in both 2020 and 2021.

This article has been adapted from its original source.