Would You Donate Your $1 Million Prize for Refugees?

A 20-year-old student in Jordan, who has won $1 million through a Dubai raffle draw, plans to help Syrian refugees with part of the funds.

Tala W. won the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw that was held at the Dubai International Airport on March 12.

The computer engineering student is based in Amman and has seen the struggles of Syrian refugees from up close, as she volunteers with charity organisations in Jordan to help distribute educational and medical supplies to the refugees.

"I hate the fact that they're suffering and I'm so glad that there's finally something I can do," Tala told Khaleej Times.

"I would love to help them with education and medical care. There is a 10-year-old child I see every day. It breaks my heart to see that he doesn't go to school. All he does is beg for money on the streets. He is such a sweetheart and is always happy and cheerful. He always waves at me and wishes me good morning. When I give him some money, he doesn't accept it unless he gives me a flower or a chewing gum in return. I really want to help him and others like him."

Tala and her family purchase a Duty Free lottery ticket each time they visit Dubai. "We've been there about 15 times, so we've bought many. But this was the first one I bought myself," she said. "It was the lucky one, I guess. I was so thrilled when they called me. I couldn't believe it."

Tala's winning ticket number was 4619 in Series 295 and was purchased when she and her father were on their way back to Amman from Dubai.

"I volunteer with a few organisations here and we go to the camps to spend time with the refugees and distribute educational and medical care supplies. I used to look at them and wonder how else I can help. Now, I feel like that is possible," she said.

"I also plan to travel with some of the money, help my family, and see more ways of how other people can be supported, too."

Tala said she is still deciding how much she'll be spending where.

She is the 10th Jordanian national to win in the promotion since its inception in 1999.

