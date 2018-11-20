With Xmas Spirit Swinging, Taco Bell Comes up Thanksgiving Sweaters

(Twitter/ @tacobell)

Follow > Disable alert for Tipsy Elves Disable alert for TACO BELL Follow >

Fast food chain Taco Bell is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit by riffing on the tradition of the ugly Christmas sweater.

The chain teamed with ugly Christmas sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two sweaters and two varieties of leggings that celebrate both Taco Bell and the tradition of "Friendsgiving," a Thanksgiving dinner shared with friends instead of family.

"This delicious sweater makes the perfect outfit for Friendsgiving festivities and will help you celebrate in style," the product description for one of the sweaters reads.

Taco Bell also posted a recipe from the company's own annual Friendsgiving feast, a Fire Tortilla Chip Crusted Chicken that incorporates the eatery's own brand of tortilla chips.

"Every November at Taco Bell Headquarters, we host a Friendsgiving dinner to celebrate and give thanks to some of our best friends," the company said in a blog post. "But we don't serve our guests your typical, traditional Thanksgiving meal -- we add a Taco Bell Twist to every dish."

This article has been adapted from its original source.