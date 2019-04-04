You Can Do It! Down Syndrome Kids in Damascus Fashion Show

Dozens of children with Down syndrome have participated in a fashion show in the Syrian capital. (Twitter)

Dozens of children with Down syndrome have participated in a fashion show in the Syrian capital to highlight the importance of their integration in society.

According to organizers, the show themed "We Can" is the first of its kind in Syria.

Loujain Assaad, one of the organizers, said this event contributed to an increased awareness by integrating children with Down syndrome with their peers.

Assaad told Reuters that "children with Down syndrome can do everything like other kids."

Preparations for this show kicked off two months ago, with the participation of 50 children trained on how to walk on stage.

First, the organizers worked on building trust and friendship with the kids before launching the training.

They said they faced the same difficulties they would face with normal children such as the fear of being under the spotlight.

The audience loved the idea and the event saw a great turnout, which would encourage such activities in the Syrian community.

Rim, who has a brother with Down syndrome, said: "It was a very advantageous event for children like my brother and for the country. It was a 100% positive initiative."

