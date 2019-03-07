You Can't Leave Uni Campus Without Parents Approval. Omani Officials Tell Female Students

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Ministry of Higher Education Follow >

Female students who attend university in Oman cannot leave their campuses without first seeking permission from their parents.

Oman's Ministry of Higher Education confirmed that it issued these instructions to not allow female students to leave the campus without the approval of their parents, This came in response to parliamentary questions by members of the Majlis Ash Shura to the Minister of Higher Education about linking the internal scholarships of university students to their internal campus at the university.

The ministry added that it would take measures to organise the matter.

The ministry explained that it sought to find solutions through the visit of the students’ campuses, explaining that this came from the awareness of the importance of reducing the phenomenon of female students living in unknown places, which are not subject to the controls or supervision of the ministry.

This article has been adapted from its original source.