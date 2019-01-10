You Don't Have Steepest Streets in World, We Do! Welshman Tells New Zealand
Baldwin Street (Twitter)
Follow >
Click here to add Gwyn Headley as an alert
Disable alert for Gwyn Headley,
Click here to add Guinness World Records as an alert
Disable alert for Guinness World Records
A Welsh man is challenging a New Zealand town's claim of having the world's steepest street and applying for the Guinness World Record.
The town of Dunedin, New Zealand, currently holds the record, with Baldwin Street being measured as having a 35 percent gradient at its steepest point, but Gwyn Headley says a street in his native Harlech, Gwynedd, Wales, is even steeper.
Headley is asking Guinness World Records to award the record to Ffordd Pen Llech, which residents said has a steeper gradient of 36 percent at its most severe spot.
"I was driving down it in the summer when it struck me how steep it could be," Headley told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales program.
Surveyor Myrddyn Phillips is measuring the Welsh street this week for the official Guinness attempt.
"I'm excited about what the result will be," he told Stuff.co.nz.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Investigating the LGBT Narrative: We Interviewed 11 Jordanians on the Mashrou' Leila Ban
- Mr. Bush, We Know How to Make a Distinction – Do You?
- Why don't men cover their faces? A Yemeni woman questions the unquestionable
- Robert Pelletreau: Barak and Arafat don’t have Public Mandates to Make Compromises
- Syrian teen and British youth face firing squad in UAE for drug dealing