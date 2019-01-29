Young Iranian Illustrator to Attend Albin Brunovsky UNESCO Workshop

By Albín Brunovský (Twitter)

Young Iranian illustrator Mohammad-Hossein Matak will attend the BIB-UNESCO Workshop of Albin Brunovsky, which will take place in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava during October.

Matak has been picked by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the Children’s Book Council of Iran, and the Iranian Illustrators Society, the IIDCYA announced in a press release published on Monday.

The Biennale of Illustrations Bratislava and UNESCO co-organize the workshop for young illustrators less than 30 coming from different countries.

The theme of the workshop 2017 was “Folk Tales”, and Zahra Mohammadnejad from Iran took part in the workshop.

Matak is a member of the Iranian Illustrators Society and his illustrations have been published in the catalogues of exhibitions in Singapore, Croatia, and Ukraine.

