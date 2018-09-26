Young Jordanians Talk About Peace in Their Own Way & in New York!

Generations For Peace (Twitter)

Jordan-based non-profit organisation, Generations For Peace (GFP) recently hosted an array of global organisations alongside PartnersGlobal and the Alliance for Peacebuilding, as part of its “Narratives For Peace” event celebrating the International Day of Peace, a GFP statement said.

Held at SAP Innovation Hub in New York, the event highlighted the “pressing need” to reframe the narrative of how we talk about peace and peacebuilding globally, while addressing the ways in which they can be made more compelling and relevant to the general public.

Representatives from organisations in the non-profit and private sectors convened with the aim of “expanding the conversation of building peace to include a more diverse range of active participants”.

“Peace and peacebuilding are at the core of the vision and mission of Generations For Peace. The grassroots focus we take provides the perfect opportunity to reframe the narratives surrounding both, allowing us to share stories directly from the voices within communities around the globe experiencing positive change that promotes, moves toward, and builds sustainable peace,” said GFP President Mohanned Al Arabiat, adding: “Working together across sectors and throughout various industries in local and international settings to bring youth to the centre of those conversations, and keep them at the heart of these narratives ensures that the peace built today will be passed on from one generation to the next.”

In alignment with the event’s focus on youth, “Narratives For Peace” kicked off with an original song by 15-year-old rising Lebanese pop star Lynn Hayek, the statement said, noting that, accompanied by a music video depicting youth engaged in GFP programming, the song describes the power of unity in building hope for a peaceful future.

Julia Roig, president of PartnersGlobal said: “It is imperative that we improve the ways we frame the narrative of ‘peace’ so that we can effectively bring in more allies to support peacebuilding agenda. In doing so, we can create a groundswell of peace-loving citizens and organisations around the world that not only believe in peacebuilding, but also work together to achieve it.”

She added: “The International Day of Peace invites us to reflect on the many ways to enhance the values of peacebuilding within a broader sector of society — amplifying compelling narratives through our diverse voices is one important step we can take in this direction.”

