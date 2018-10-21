Zumba Event Changes Egyptian Tourism in Hurghada

(Shutterstock)

The international Zumba sport event GLAM Gataways started on Friday in Hurghada’s tourist resort al-Gouna, raising positive reactions among the foreign Zumba instructors on the high-level of organization.

The trainers said that their image of Egypt has changed for the best since they participated in the event in 2017 in Luxor and Aswan, describing Egypt as a wonderful country.

The French instructor Benjamin said that one of his dreams was to visit Egypt and see the Pharaonic monuments.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian instructor Rodrigo said that he traveled to Egypt, despite the long distance between his country and Egypt (around 9,448 kilometers) and the estimated flight time of 13:30 hours.

Sally Salama, the event’s organizer and one of the top Zumba instructors in Egypt, clarified that the event helps the foreign instructors to gather in one place and share their videos and photos of the Egyptian tourist sites on the social media.

GLAM is the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region to promote Zumba and tourism in Egypt. The first edition was held between Cairo, Luxor and Aswan in 2017, where ancient history met the most awesome workout ever.

