'The Simpsons' writer boarded Titan 3 times, lost contact

ALBAWABA - A number of former passengers told their stories about the "ill-fated Titan" submarine and explained their previous experiences with the submarine owned by (Ocean Gate).

The writer and producer of "The Simpsons," Mike Reiss, 63 years old, revealed that he went on three trips with Ocean Gate, including one to see the Titanic wreckage last summer.

Former Titan passenger shares account of issues with submersible during his 2021 voyage https://t.co/1JceMFI3Vb — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 24, 2023

Reiss disclosed that the submarine experienced ongoing communication loss and encountered navigation issues - to the extent that it got lost near the bow of the shipwreck.

In an interview, Reiss gave The US Sun, “I've taken three different dives with the company and every time communication was an issue."

Reiss also recalled that passengers set to embark on an OceanGate voyage had to sign a waiver mentioning the possibility of death "three times on the first page."



Arthur Loibl, a former passenger has described his experience on a dive to the Titanic two years ago in the submersible that is now missing as “a kamikaze operation.”



“Imagine a metal tube a few meters long with a sheet of metal for a floor. You can’t stand. You can’t kneel.… pic.twitter.com/jHRyWBRaDK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 22, 2023

The owner of the Titan submarine conducted two exploratory missions to the wreckage of the Titanic in the years 2021 and 2022 before the submarine's crash during the third expedition.

Additionally, they organized numerous trips to lesser depths in various areas of the ocean.

Arthur Loibl, a 61-year-old retired businessman and adventurer from Germany, embarked on a trip to the Titanic site in 2021 accompanied by two passengers who tragically lost their lives in the ill-fated final journey. Loibl described the feeling inside the submarine as a "nightmare."

Loibl added that his journey on the Titan — which he paid about $110,000 for — got off to a rocky start.

"The first submarine didn't work, then a dive at 1,600 meters had to be abandoned," Loibl recalled. "My mission was the fifth, but we also went into the water five hours late due to electrical problems," according to Insider.com.