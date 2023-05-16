$1 plastic jug auctioned for $1,500

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi man has been the main talk of social media users after his participation in an auction that led him to buy a plastic jug for $1,500.

The Iraqi man from Kurdistan was mocked for buying the plastic jug which is said to be valued at $1 for such an expensive price. However, he said that he doesn't regret it and will memorize it as an experience.

In detail, the man said that the auction was made on a closed box and that he didn't know what was inside until he won the auction to discover the plastic jug.

The auction is part of an annual tourist trip organized by the people living in Shlini, within the Dohuk governorate in Kurdistan, each spring, in the resorts and mountains of the region.

The auction started at $50 and was raised to reach $1,500 as people expected to find a very valuable item inside the mysterious box.

According to media outlets, part of the price will go to families of people killed in Iraq, while the rest will be allocated for organizing the upcoming spring trip.