12 Workers Beat Man to Death by Iron Bars, Sticks in UAE

A group of 12 workers had beaten up a man to death using iron bars and wooden sticks, and caused wounds to another over a bootlegging territory in Abu Dhabi.

The Asian men are on trial at the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance, accused of murdering the worker and attempting to murder the second man after kidnapping him.

Official court documents stated that after negotiations to persuade one liquor dealing gang to stop their operations in the other gang's territory, the attacks broke out.

Prosecutors said the men found the victims who they claim had encroached on their area in Musaffah industrial area.

"The Asian men beat up one of the workers badly with iron bars and wooden sticks in a dark area located in Musaffah industrial area until he died," said prosecutors.

"His colleague was also attacked so badly after he was abducted, but managed to escape with severe wounds. They later left him. He was treated at a private hospital."

The victim's body was left lying on the ground when all men fled the scene.

Police later arrested the 12 men after investigations suggested that they carried out the murder.

Prosecutors charged the workers with premeditated murder of their colleague, attempted murder of the second victim and illegal sale of alcohol.





During the latest hearing, the first witness -- who was also the second victim -- told court who that he was abducted from an industrial area after the defendants pulled over their four-wheel vehicle and got out.

"The men beat me up and forced me into the vehicle," said the victim.

"They then drove and we met with the first victim who was seated in the middle of the back seat of another vehicle and was surrounded by two of the defendants."

He added: "They were asking us about the liquor trade in their territory amid the continued attacks on us. The men then went to a dark sandy area and threw me there after beating me for more than 30 minutes."

The victim said one driver found him and took him to friend's place where he stayed for three days as he visited a private hospital for treatment before he went to police to lodge a complaint. He said he didn't go to police immediately after the attacks because he was staying in the country illegally and feared being arrested by the cops.

The man said the men had taken his colleague to a different area from where they killed him.

The men denied the charges when they appeared in court.

The trial was adjourned until October 29.

