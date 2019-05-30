16 People Charged in Death of Bangladesh Student Who Was Set on Fire

Sixteen people have been charged in the death of a 19-year-old Bangladesh student who was set on fire after refusing to drop sexual assault charges against the principal of her madrasa.

Nasrat Jahan Rafi was bound, doused with kerosene and set on fire last month in Feni.

Police Bureau of Investigation chief Banaj Kumar Majumder said Tuesday he finalized charges against a group of students and others, led by Siraj Ud Doula, principal of the Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasathe, the Daily Star reported.

Majumder is accused of ordering the group to first pressure Rafi and her family to drop the sexual assault accusations.

Rafi accused the principal of assaulting her on March 27.

When that did not work, he then ordered her slaying, the police chief said.

On April 6 she was burned and died four days later at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with burns on 80 percent of her body.

Majumder said police have confessions from 12 of the suspects and have interviewed 92 witnesses as part of the investigation.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised Rafi's family last month that the killers will be brought to justice.

"None of the culprits will be spared from legal action," Hasina said after meeting the family, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

