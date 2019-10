50 Tonnes of Fish Caught by UAE Fishermen

The fishermen were surprised after they caught a huge amount of fish in their nets in the northern area of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Khaleej reported on Saturday.

The three fishermen said that they found approximately 50 tonnes of fish.

"The maximum amount recorded last year was 20 tonnes," Abdullah Mohammed Al Adab, one of the fishermen said.

Humaid Al Zaabi, deputy chairman of the Fishermen Society said that most of the fish is from the type "Diayouh", which is an affordable kind.

In a video that went viral on social media, the huge amounts of fish can be seen on the beach, before being transported by 50 trucks.





This article has been adapted from its original source.